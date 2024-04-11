DMRC not obliged to pay Rs 8K crore to Reliance Infra firm: Apex court

New Delhi, April 10

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside its own three year old judgment that awarded an Anil Ambani group firm Rs 8,000 crore in a dispute with Delhi Metro and asked the company to return about Rs 2,500 crore it had already received, holding that the previous verdict caused "grave miscarriage of injustice" to a public utility which was saddled with an exorbitant liability.

Allowing the curative plea of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against the 2021 judgement, a special bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the order of the Delhi High Court division bench was a "well-considered decision" and "there was no valid basis" for the Supreme Court to interfere with it.

The interference by the apex court, in its earlier decisions, had resulted in restoring a patently illegal award, it said.

“The judgment of the two-judge Bench of this Court, which interfered with the judgment of the Division Bench of the High Court, has resulted in a miscarriage of justice.

Meanwhile, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd in a stock exchange filing said: “The order dated April 10, 2024, passed by the Supreme Court does not impose any liability on the company and the company has not received any money from DMRC/DAMEPL under the arbitral award," it said. — TNS

Anil Ambani

Setback for Anil

SC has set aside a Rs 8,000 cr arbitral award granted in favour of Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL), a subsidiary of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure

The award was in relation to a dispute arising out of a “concession agreement” that was entered into between DAMEPL and Delhi Metro Rail Corp in 2008

DMRC had paid Rs 3,300 cr to the Reliance Infra arm, which now needs to be refunded

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anil Ambani #Supreme Court