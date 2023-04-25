Domestic equity markets see volatile trading in morning session

PTI

Mumbai, April 25

Domestic equity markets witnessed volatile trading in the morning session on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty trading flat as investors await corporate results to assess demand scenario in the economy.

A day after reclaiming the 60,000-level, the 30-share benchmark Sensex opened in the negative territory and was trading marginally lower at 60,045.23 points.

As many as 14 Sensex constituents gained, while 16 declined in early trade.

The broader 50-share Nifty was trading flat at 17,740.60 points after opening marginally lower. As many as 25 scrips of the key index were in the positive zone, while an equal number were in the negative territory.

Asian markets witnessed mixed trends as Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's SSE Composite Index were quoting lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers on Monday as they offloaded domestic equities worth Rs 412.27 crore, as per data available with BSE.