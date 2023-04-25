Domestic equity markets see volatile trading in morning session

Mumbai, April 25
Domestic equity markets witnessed volatile trading in the morning session on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty trading flat as investors await corporate results to assess demand scenario in the economy.
A day after reclaiming the 60,000-level, the 30-share benchmark Sensex opened in the negative territory and was trading marginally lower at 60,045.23 points.
As many as 14 Sensex constituents gained, while 16 declined in early trade.
The broader 50-share Nifty was trading flat at 17,740.60 points after opening marginally lower. As many as 25 scrips of the key index were in the positive zone, while an equal number were in the negative territory.
Asian markets witnessed mixed trends as Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's SSE Composite Index were quoting lower.
Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers on Monday as they offloaded domestic equities worth Rs 412.27 crore, as per data available with BSE.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India set to surpass China as world's most populous nation this month: UN
India's population is projected to stabilise after the year ...
NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa
The places being searched by the NIA include 12 in Bihar, tw...
Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places
Raids were held at 10-15 locations linked with the church, i...
Supreme Court issues notice to NCT of Delhi on women wrestlers’ petition and posts it for Friday
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells a Bench led by CJI DY Chan...