Domestic passenger volume rises 65% to 10.35 mn in Sept

PTI

Mumbai, October 19

Domestic air passenger volume grew 64.61% to 10.35 million in September over the same period last year, according to a data released by aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday. Indian domestic carriers (excluding newly launched Akasa Air) had flown a total of 7.66 million passengers on the local routes, the data showed.

Akasa Air commenced its flight services on domestic routes from August 7 this year. The average passenger load factor (PLF) of these carriers stood at 77.5% against 72.5% PLF delivered in August 2022, the DGCA data show.

IndiGo corners 57% market share Indian domestic carriers (excluding newly launched Akasa Air) flew a total of 7.66 million passengers on the local routes, the data showed

IndiGo cornered 57% of the total domestic traffic pie, carrying 59.72 lakh passengers across its domestic network followed by full-service carrier Vistara, which flew 9.96 lakh passengers with 9.6% market share

PLF is an airline metric that measures how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used.

In terms of market share, leading carrier IndiGo cornered 57% of the total domestic traffic pie, carrying 59.72 lakh passengers across its domestic network followed by full-service carrier Vistara, which flew 9.96 lakh passengers with 9.6% market share.

The combined market share of Vistara, Air India and AirAsia India stood at 24.7% in September.

Besides, Vistara also had the best on-time performance with 91% of its flights arriving and departing from four key airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru — on time.

In Vistara, Tata Group holds 49% while in AirAsia India, it has 83.67% holding.

Moreover, Tata Group regained the control of Air India on January 27 this year following its privatisation.