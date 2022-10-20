Domestic passenger volume rises 65% to 10.35 mn in Sept

Mumbai, October 19
Domestic air passenger volume grew 64.61% to 10.35 million in September over the same period last year, according to a data released by aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday. Indian domestic carriers (excluding newly launched Akasa Air) had flown a total of 7.66 million passengers on the local routes, the data showed.
Akasa Air commenced its flight services on domestic routes from August 7 this year. The average passenger load factor (PLF) of these carriers stood at 77.5% against 72.5% PLF delivered in August 2022, the DGCA data show.
IndiGo corners 57% market share
- Indian domestic carriers (excluding newly launched Akasa Air) flew a total of 7.66 million passengers on the local routes, the data showed
- IndiGo cornered 57% of the total domestic traffic pie, carrying 59.72 lakh passengers across its domestic network followed by full-service carrier Vistara, which flew 9.96 lakh passengers with 9.6% market share
PLF is an airline metric that measures how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used.
In terms of market share, leading carrier IndiGo cornered 57% of the total domestic traffic pie, carrying 59.72 lakh passengers across its domestic network followed by full-service carrier Vistara, which flew 9.96 lakh passengers with 9.6% market share.
The combined market share of Vistara, Air India and AirAsia India stood at 24.7% in September.
Besides, Vistara also had the best on-time performance with 91% of its flights arriving and departing from four key airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru — on time.
In Vistara, Tata Group holds 49% while in AirAsia India, it has 83.67% holding.
Moreover, Tata Group regained the control of Air India on January 27 this year following its privatisation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges greenback’s strength against ...
‘Putin sent me 20 bottles of Vodka’: Italy-ex PM's remarks under scanner
Vodka imports from Russia are banned but Massrali said she w...