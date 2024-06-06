DoT kicks off MSME survey

New Delhi, June 5
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has kicked off a project to enable a digital transformation to prepare industries for the advent of 5G and 6G technologies.
The DoT today said its aiding organisations and startups through the adoption of industry emerging technologies. For this, “Industry 4.0 a baseline Survey among MSMEs” has been launched that aligns with the broader vision of fostering changes.
The survey will target the challenges faced by MSMEs in utilising advanced technologies. It will seek to cover five sectors each in Norther and Southern India.
