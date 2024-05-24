DoT: Reverify 6.8L mobile numbers

New Delhi, May 23
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified approximately 6.80 lakh mobile numbers suspected to have been obtained using invalid, non-existent, forged proof of identity and address.
The DoT has asked telecom service providers to carry out immediate re-verification of these identified mobile numbers within 60 days.
“Failure to complete re-verification will result in the disconnection of the identified mobile numbers,” the DoT said on Wednesday. The identification of suspected fraudulent connections — was done using an advanced artificial intelligence-driven analysis. About 372 mobile phone handsets linked to these numbers were blocked on pan-India basis on May 21 and 906 connections were suspended.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71
Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...
Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states
889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...