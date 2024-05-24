DoT: Reverify 6.8L mobile numbers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified approximately 6.80 lakh mobile numbers suspected to have been obtained using invalid, non-existent, forged proof of identity and address.

The DoT has asked telecom service providers to carry out immediate re-verification of these identified mobile numbers within 60 days.

“Failure to complete re-verification will result in the disconnection of the identified mobile numbers,” the DoT said on Wednesday. The identification of suspected fraudulent connections — was done using an advanced artificial intelligence-driven analysis. About 372 mobile phone handsets linked to these numbers were blocked on pan-India basis on May 21 and 906 connections were suspended.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.