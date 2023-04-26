Double-stack cargo train service on Mundra-Ahmedabad route

PTI

New Delhi, April 25

Logistics company DP World on Tuesday said it has launched double-stack train services from Mundra port to its Ahmedabad inland terminal in Gujarat.

The double-stack train service will further boost the connectivity between the two points and significantly lower the overall logistics cost for cargo movement on the route even with fewer rakes, the company said in a statement. The maiden train was flagged off from Mundra earlier this month with a full payload.