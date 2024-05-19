 Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo recall products in US : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo recall products in US

Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo recall products in US

As per US health regulator, Class-I recall pertains to defective products that can cause serious health problems

Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo recall products in US

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

New Delhi, May 19

Drug makers Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma are recalling products in the US market due to manufacturing issues, as per the latest Enforcement Report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is recalling close to 20,000 cartons of a medication used to control blood phenylalanine levels in adults and children.

Princeton (New Jersey) based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc, is recalling Javygtor (sapropterin dihydrochloride) Powder for Oral Solution (100mg) due to it being a “Sub-potent Drug”, USFDA stated.

The company is also recalling another lot of sapropterin dihydrochloride for the same reason, it added. The USFDA said the drug maker initiated the Class I recall in the US on April 8 this year.

As per the US health regulator, a Class-I recall pertains to defective products that can cause serious health problems.

The USFDA said Sun Pharma is recalling 11,016 vials of Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, used to treat fungal infections, in the US market.

The company’s US-based arm initiated the Class II recall on April 19 this year due to “Out of specification for assay”, the USFDA stated.

Similarly, “Aurobindo Pharma is recalling 13,605 bottles of Clorazepate Dipotassium Tablets (3.75 mg and 7.5 mg), used to treat anxiety, in the American market. The company’s US-based arm is recalling the affected lot due to “Discoloration: Dotted and yellow spots on tablets”, USFDA stated.

The company initiated the Class II recall on April 24 this year.

The USFDA stated that another drug firm FDC Ltd is recalling 3,82,104 units of Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution, used to treat glaucoma, in the American market.

The Aurangabad (Maharashtra)-based drug firm is recalling the affected lot due to “Defective Container”.

As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

The US generic drug market, estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019, is the largest market for pharmaceutical products.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

2
Punjab

AAP files complaint with Election Commission against Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans for issuing threats to protesting farmers

3
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on Punjab’s plea to stay orders on IGP Umaranangal’s reinstatement

4
Delhi

Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM

6
Punjab

School timings changed in Punjab from May 20 to May 31 amid intense heat

7
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Sandhu talks up American cure for Punjab ills

8
Punjab

Congress names observers for 10 Punjab Lok Sabha seats

9
Delhi

Swati Maliwal's AIIMS medical report shows bruises over her left leg and her right cheek

10
Haryana

Modi’s ‘dhakad’ government brought down wall of Article 370, says PM at Ambala rally

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP’s protest march to BJP headquarters today, police tighten security

Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP’s protest march to BJP headquarters today, police tighten security

Delhi traffic police issue advisory in view of protest

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...

Ultras kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in J&K

Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir

Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...

Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire

Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire

Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources

Arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case

Arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case

NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha candidate is at large


Cities

View All

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

City to witness contest mainly between aspirants of four recognised parties

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cauliflower, cylinder, CCTV camera: Independents’ symbols grab attention

CPI’s Daswinder faces sweltering heat, challenge of eroding party base

Murder suspect held from Golden Temple complex

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP’s protest march to BJP headquarters today, police tighten security

Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP’s protest march to BJP headquarters today, police tighten security

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP as she faces corruption case: AAP

Maliwal vs Bibhav: Assault accusation shakes AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

Wife, daughters putting in all efforts for Parashar’s win

Major tragedy averted as loaded truck overturns

Car-truck collision kills woman in Khanna

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

2nd randomisation of EVMs at Fatehgarh Sahib

Divine intervention: Candidates head to astrologers

Police DAV School holds investiture ceremony