Draft Antitrust Law: IT ministry calls meeting amid industry concerns

PTI

New Delhi, June 11

The IT Ministry has scheduled a meeting with industry associations on Thursday to discuss their views on the draft Digital Competition law that has witnessed startups clash with tech giants in a pitched battle over certain provisions. The meeting will be chaired by IT Secretary S Krishnan.

“Numerous representations are being received from industry associations on the draft Digital Competition Bill, raising serious concerns regarding the impact of the proposed Bill on data and digital markets,” the IT Ministry said in its meeting notice.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Competition Commission of India (CCI) are likely to attend the meeting. A source said another meeting has also been scheduled for June 18, when the IT Ministry officials will interact with various companies on the issue.