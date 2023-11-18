DRI seeks to restart stalled Adani coal imports probe

New Delhi, November 17
Indian investigators are seeking to restart a probe into Adani Group for alleged overvaluation of coal imports and have asked the Supreme Court to allow them to collect evidence from Singapore, a step they say the company thwarted for years, legal documents show.
Group denies wrongdoing
- The agency suspects many of the group's coal shipments imported from Indonesia were first billed at higher prices on paper to its Singapore unit, Adani Global Pte, and then to its Indian arms
- Adani Group has denied wrongdoing, saying Indian authorities assessed its coal shipments before releasing them from ports
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) since 2016 has been trying to procure transaction documents related to Adani’s dealings from Singapore authorities. The agency suspects many of the group’s coal shipments imported from Indonesian suppliers were first billed at higher prices on paper to its Singapore unit, Adani Global Pte, and then to its Indian arms.
Adani Enterprises and its subsidiaries, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, have successfully mounted repeated legal challenges in India and Singapore to block the documents’ release, court papers show. Adani has denied wrongdoing, saying that Indian authorities assessed its coal shipments before releasing them from ports. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured