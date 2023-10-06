E-comm players gear up for festival sales

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, October 5

The e-commerce players are gearing for brisk business by wooing customers in the upcoming festive season. Major players such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Meesho have unveiled dates for their highly anticipated annual festive sales. Over the past few years, these sales have grown into monumental events, offering consumers significant discounts and deals on a range of products.

Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ will start from October 8, with 24-hour early access for prime members. “Over 14 lakh sellers will offer crores of products. The customers can get up to 80% discount on top fashion, beauty and other products,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president, Amazon Fashion India. He said customers will also get to enjoy over 5,000 new launches and exciting offers across categories.

Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ sale also starts from October 8. It will also offer a wide range of products in categories such as electronics, fashion, apparel, furniture and home appliances.

The simultaneous launch of these mega sales not only creates fierce competition between the two e-commerce giants but also offers consumers an array of choices and unbeatable deals.

Annual bonanza

Amazon and Flipkart will kick-off ‘Great Indian Festival’ and ‘Big Billion Days’, respectively, from October 8

Meesho’s ‘Mega Blockbuster Sale’ will start from October 6 while Myntra’s ‘Big Fashion Festival’ begins from October 7

#Amazon