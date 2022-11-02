E-rupee launch landmark moment in the history of currency in country, will transform the way business is done: Shaktikanta Das

Mumbai, November 2
*E-rupee launch is a landmark moment in the history of currency in the country, will transform the way business is done: Shaktikanta Das.
*Retail part of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) trial will be launched later this month: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
*Price stability, sustained growth and financial stability need not be mutually exclusive: Das.
*Transparency not compromised in any manner by not releasing letter to be written by RBI to govt for missing inflation target: Das.
*India today presents a picture of resilience and optimism for the world, says Das.
