E2E Cloud Launches Sovereign Cloud Platform, Empowering Nations and Enterprises with Complete Cloud Control

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 11: E2E Cloud has announced the launch of its Sovereign Cloud Platform, an AI-powered cloud solution designed to give enterprises, governments, and data centers full control over their digital infrastructure. The platform addresses growing concerns around data sovereignty, vendor lock-in, and cloud technology sanctions, offering a secure and scalable alternative for organizations looking to build and manage their own cloud environments.

With increasing geopolitical uncertainties, organizations relying on foreign cloud providers face risks such as service disruptions and compliance challenges. Hidden costs and limited control further hinder operational efficiency. E2E Cloud's Sovereign Cloud Platform provides a strategic solution, enabling organizations to build AI-first public or private cloud ecosystems with complete autonomy, security, and scalability.

Advertisement

Sovereign Cloud offers over 50 cloud services, including Compute, Object Storage, VPC, Block Storage, Auto Scaling, Load Balancer, Database as a Service, Function as a Service (FaaS), Parallel File System, and AI/ML capabilities. It seamlessly integrates NVIDIA H200, H100, L40s, and L4 GPUs, optimizing AI and machine learning workloads. Enterprises benefit from total data sovereignty, ensuring compliance with national and industry regulations, while enterprise-grade security features provide encryption, access controls, and advanced cybersecurity protections.

Designed for seamless scalability, the platform supports small deployments to large-scale hyperscaler environments, with proven performance in AI, enterprise, and cloud-native applications.

Advertisement

"With increasing concerns around data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and AI-driven workloads, enterprises and governments need a trusted cloud platform that offers complete control over their infrastructure," said Tarun, Co-founder & Managing Director at E2E Networks.

"The Sovereign Cloud Platform provides a high-performance, AI-ready, and fully compliant cloud designed to meet the secured and regulatory needs of modern Indian enterprises," said Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive of L&T Data Center and Cloud Business.

Listed on India's National Stock Exchange (NSE), E2E Networks is a premier provider of accelerated cloud computing solutions. Driven by the foundational pillars known as the 5As--Affordability, Assistance, Accessibility, Accommodation, and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)--E2E Cloud is committed to empowering digital transformation.

Recognised as a trusted partner by leading higher education institutions, research organisations, enterprises, and AI/ML startups both domestically and internationally, E2E Cloud delivers cutting-edge technology solutions designed for high-performance workloads. The company's advanced offerings include the AI/ML platform, TIR, and powerful cloud GPUs such as NVIDIA A100, H100, and H200.

E2E Cloud's AI-Ready Sovereign Cloud Platform uniquely enables governments, enterprises, and data center operators to easily scale, thereby driving innovation and growth.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or to learn more about the Sovereign Cloud Platform: Visit: www.e2enetworks.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)