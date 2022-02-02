Education outlay up, online university, e-portal for skill development on cards

New Delhi, February 1
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today highlighted the need for quick adoption of digital learning and importance to regional languages in higher education institutions as well as schools.
The FM said a digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood, the DESH-Stack e-portal, would be launched to empower citizens to skill, re-skill or up-skill through online training.
Presenting the Budget, Sitharaman announced a digital university to provide access to world-class quality universal education to students across the country with a personalised learning experience at their doorsteps.
The overall financial allocation for the education sector for 2022-23 has increased to Rs 1.04 lakh crore from Rs 93,224 crore (BE) in 2021-22 as the minister laid emphasis on digital modes of education to reverse learning losses caused by the pandemic. The revised estimate for 2021-22 is Rs 88,001 crore. The digital university will be built on a networked hub-and-spoke model, with the hub building cutting-edge ICT expertise. “A digital university will be established to provide access to tools across the country for world-class universal education with personalised learning experience. This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) formats,” Sitharaman said, adding the best universities in India would collaborate on the project. “We recognise the need to provide supplementary education and build a resilient mechanism for education delivery,” she said.
“One class, one TV channel of the PM E-Vidya will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will allow states to provide education to students of Classes I to XII in regional languages,” the FM added. — TNS
Major boost to school education
- Rs1.04 lakh cr total allocation up from Rs93,224 cr
- Rs63,449.37 cr school education outlay up nearly Rs9,000 cr
- Rs37,383.36 cr for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan
- Rs7,650 cr for Kendriya Vidyalayas
- Rs4,115 cr for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas
- Rs40,828 crore for higher education up 6.6%
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...