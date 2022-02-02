Education outlay up, online university, e-portal for skill development on cards

New Delhi, February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today highlighted the need for quick adoption of digital learning and importance to regional languages in higher education institutions as well as schools.

The FM said a digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood, the DESH-Stack e-portal, would be launched to empower citizens to skill, re-skill or up-skill through online training.

Presenting the Budget, Sitharaman announced a digital university to provide access to world-class quality universal education to students across the country with a personalised learning experience at their doorsteps.

The overall financial allocation for the education sector for 2022-23 has increased to Rs 1.04 lakh crore from Rs 93,224 crore (BE) in 2021-22 as the minister laid emphasis on digital modes of education to reverse learning losses caused by the pandemic. The revised estimate for 2021-22 is Rs 88,001 crore. The digital university will be built on a networked hub-and-spoke model, with the hub building cutting-edge ICT expertise. “A digital university will be established to provide access to tools across the country for world-class universal education with personalised learning experience. This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) formats,” Sitharaman said, adding the best universities in India would collaborate on the project. “We recognise the need to provide supplementary education and build a resilient mechanism for education delivery,” she said.

“One class, one TV channel of the PM E-Vidya will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will allow states to provide education to students of Classes I to XII in regional languages,” the FM added. — TNS

Major boost to school education

Rs1.04 lakh cr total allocation up from Rs93,224 cr

Rs63,449.37 cr school education outlay up nearly Rs9,000 cr

Rs37,383.36 cr for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan

Rs7,650 cr for Kendriya Vidyalayas

Rs4,115 cr for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

Rs40,828 crore for higher education up 6.6%

#BUDGET #union budget