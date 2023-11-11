Electric PV sales rise to 51,953 units in Apr-Oct

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, November 10

Electric passenger vehicle (PV) sales topped the 48,105-unit mark in less than seven months of the current fiscal. According to data compiled by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, 51,953 electric PVs were sold during April-October in the current fiscal as compared to 48,105 units in the entire fiscal last year.

In 2022-23, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were selling around 4,009 electric cars per month, while this fiscal the sales have risen to 7,422 units per month (on an average).

Automakers feel the share of electric cars will increase significantly in coming years. “Today, you have CNG roughly 10-12% of the total PV market, electric will be about 2%, 15% will be the diesel, and rest would be the petrol. If I have to imagine 2030, I think 25% plus or 25-30% will be CNG, electric should be around 30%, diesel will come down significantly,” said Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors.

