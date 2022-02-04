Emami founders to step down, pave way for next generation

Kolkata, February 3
Consumer brand leader Emami on Thursday said its key management control will be passed on to the next generation and its founders, RS Goenka and RS Agarwal will step down from their positions.
Their sons Mohan Goenka and Harsha Agarwal will take over as vice-chairman and managing director of the company. Mohan Goenka is the eldest son of RS Goenka and Harsha Agarwal is the younger son of RS Agarwal.
The founders will continue to be on the Board of the company. RS Goenka will serve as its non-executive chairman and RS Agarwal as chairman emeritus from April 1 without any remuneration. — PTI
