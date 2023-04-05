 Employers to ask employees about preferred tax regime for deducting TDS from salary: CBDT : The Tribune India

Employers to ask employees about preferred tax regime for deducting TDS from salary: CBDT

‘Default mode will be used if the employee doesn’t provide any information regarding the regime option’

Employers to ask employees about preferred tax regime for deducting TDS from salary: CBDT

Photo for representation. — iStock



PTI

New Delhi, April 5

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said employers will have to seek details from employees about their preference for tax regime in the current fiscal and deduct TDS accordingly.

In case an employee does not intimate his/her employer about the preferred tax regime, then the employer would be required to deduct TDS from salary income as per the new revamped tax regime announced in Budget 2023-24.

Individual taxpayers have the option to select whether they want to be in the old tax regime, which provides for exemptions and deductions or switch to the new tax regime which offers low tax rates but no exemptions.

The Budget 2023-24 unveiled on February 1 tweaked the optional exemption-free tax regime, which is available under section 115BAC of the I-T Act to push salaried-class taxpayers to switch to the new tax regime. The revamped concessional tax regime was made the default regime for an individual taxpayer.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday issued a clarification about Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) deduction by employers in the current fiscal.

“...a deductor, being an employer, shall seek information from each of its employees...regarding their intended tax regime and each such employee shall intimate the same to the deductor, being his employer, regarding his intended tax regime for each year and upon intimation, the deductor shall compute his total income, and deduct tax at source thereon according to the option exercised,” the CBDT said.

If intimation is not made by the employee, it shall be presumed that the employee continues to be in the default new tax regime, it added.

Under the new tax regime, as announced in the Budget, there will be no tax for those with an annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh. A standard deduction of Rs 50,000 has also been allowed and the basic exemption limit hiked to Rs 3 lakh.

Income between Rs 3-6 lakh would be taxed at 5 per cent; Rs 6-9 lakh at 10 per cent, Rs 9-12 lakh at 15 per cent, Rs 12-15 lakh at 20 per cent and income of Rs 15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30 per cent.

The old tax regime, which allows for exemptions and deductions, has a basic exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh. Also, those having an annual income of Rs 5 lakh do not have to pay any tax.

Income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh attracts a 5 per cent tax, while that between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh is levied with a 20 per cent tax. Income above Rs 10 lakh is taxed at 30 per cent.

The CBDT said it had representations expressing concerns regarding tax to be deducted at source (TDS) on the salary income of a person under section 192 of the Act as the deductor, being an employer, would not know if the person, being an employee, would opt out from taxation under section 115BAC of the Act or not.

AMRG & Associates Joint partner (Corporate & International tax) Om Rajpurohit said even after intimating employers, employees can choose the tax regime they want to be in later on at the time of filing of return.

“Another clarification is that the default mode will be used if the employee doesn’t provide any information regarding the regime option. This will significantly safeguard the employer from TDS default litigation,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

On the run, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet 'stayed' at Hoshiarpur gurdwara

2
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

4
Chandigarh

ITBP commandant directed to pay Rs 5L in damages to SI

5
Punjab

Punjab CM vows action against drug cartels after HC hands over SIT reports

6
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

7
Punjab

SGPC to send team of lawyers to Dibrugarh to meet Sikhs arrested under NSA

8
Himachal Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1972

Himachal amends archaic law, allows daughters to hold land

9
Haryana

Fear for safety after calling out London School of Economics, says Gurugram lad

10
Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

Hanuman Jayanti: Home Ministry asks states, UTs to ensure law and order, deploys central forces in Bengal

Hanuman Jayanti: Home Ministry asks states, UTs to ensure law and order, deploys central forces in Bengal

Clashes and instances of fire-bombing were reported from Hoo...

SC refuses to entertain 14 political parties’ petition against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

SC refuses to entertain 14 Opposition parties’ petition against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

The top court says politicians don’t enjoy any special immun...

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you’ve to be spineless to be in today’s Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Says UPA 2 cabinet should have stuck to the 2013 ordinance w...

Delhi records 509 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate crosses 25% mark

Delhi records 509 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate crosses 25% mark

No new fatalities reported

NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook

NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook

Citing ‘overlapping’ and ‘irrelevant’ as reasons, NCERT drop...


Cities

View All

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

BSF seizes over 11 kg of narcotics along International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts

Farmers demand increase in compensation for crop loss

Union Minister Meghwal visits city, interacts with party workers

Ensure checking of private vehicles’ entry, removal of black spots on dedicated road

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under city residents’ gaze

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

On court order, Haryana ex-MLA’s kids among 3 booked for assault in Chandigarh

Ensure enough manpower, panel tells Chandigarh Power Dept

Protesters back on Sector 52-53 road, motorists bear brunt

Delhi records 509 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate crosses 25% mark

Delhi records 509 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate crosses 25% mark

New evidence against Manish Sisodia in excise scam case: ED claims in court

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Man arrested in Delhi for ‘insulting’ saffron flags

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar: Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Deadlock in Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Kingpin of gang nabbed with four guns in Ludhiana, seven magazines

Ludhiana Civic body fails to remove open garbage dump in Shivpuri

EPFO recovers Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Covid claims another life, 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Outsider attacks students at Patiala’s Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Punjab people can now seek free yoga teachers from state govt; Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme

Congress 'padyatra' in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing'

Year on since Punjab Govt order, specialist doctors still on deputation

‘Affordable fee’ behind Punjabi varsity’s poor financial health, says VC