End of era: Boeing rolls out its last 747

Seattle, December 7

After more than half a century, Boeing rolled out its last 747 out of a Washington state factory on Tuesday.

The jumbo jet — which has taken on numerous roles as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers and as the Air Force One presidential aircraft — debuted in 1969. It was the largest commercial aircraft in the world and the first with two aisles, and it still towers over most other planes.

The 747’s design included a second deck extending from the cockpit back over the first third of the plane, giving it a distinctive hump that made the plane instantly recognisable and inspired a nickname, the Whale. More elegantly, the 747 became known as the Queen of the Skies. It took over 50,000 Boeing employees less than 16 months to churn out the first 747. The company has completed 1,573 more since then. — AP

