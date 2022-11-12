End of road for Toyota’s Urban Cruiser

New Delhi, November 11
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it has phased out Urban Cruiser compact SUV from its product portfolio in the country.
The company had introduced it in September 2020 and it has registered cumulative wholesales of over 65,000 units to date. The company said in order to further enhance customers’ mobility experience, its product strategy is focused on bringing in models based on customers’ feedback.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius