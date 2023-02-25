Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of Joyalukkas group owner

New Delhi
Assets worth over Rs 305 crore of the owner of prominent Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas were attached by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in a FEMA case linked to alleged transfer of “huge cash” to Dubai by the company through hawala channels. PTI
Reliance Retail to open 50 Gap stores by December
Reliance Retail plans to open 50 exclusive stores of American apparel brand Gap by the end of this year, said a top company official. As part of the strategy, Gap’s offering would consist of Indian preferences in designs and colours and select patterns, said Reliance Retail president & CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Akhilesh Prasad. PTI
RBI puts restrictions on withdrawal at Maha bank
The RBI on Friday put several restrictions on Shankarrao Mohite Patil Sahakari Bank, Akluj in Maharashtra, including a Rs 5,000 cap on withdrawal per customer, in wake of its deteriorating financial position. PTI
Forex reserves drop by $5.68 bn to $561.26 bn
Forex reserves dropped by $5.681 billion to $561.267 billion for the week ended February 17, the RBI said on Friday. This is the third consecutive week of a drop in the reserves. PTI
Germany’s BASF to fire 2,600 employees
Chemicals maker BASF said on Friday it plans to cut around 2,600 jobs in a cost-cutting drive spurred in part by the impact of high energy prices. AP
