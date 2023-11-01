Enforcement Directorate chargesheets Jet’s Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore fraud

PTI

Mumbai, October 31

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and five others in the alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank.

Goyal was arrested by the ED on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road jail here.

