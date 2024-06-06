Environment Day: India Inc lines up initiatives to help fight climate change

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, June 5
As the world is celebrating Environment Day today, major corporate houses outlined their initiatives to cut down carbon footprint and mitigate the problems of climate change.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) commenced a pilot biogas plant at its Manesar facility in the current fiscal. The company will be using food waste from canteens and Napier grass as raw materials. The pilot plant is designed to produce 0.2 tonnes of biogas daily.
Also, the company intends to add 15 MWp solar capacity to its Manesar plant and 20 MWp to the upcoming Kharkhoda plant over the next two years.
“As we ramp up our production capacity from around 2 million to 4 million by 2030-31, we are also accelerating our efforts to increase the share of sustainable and renewable energy sources across our operations,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL.
MG Motor India announced that through the use of water-based paints in the repainting processes of over 1.72 lakh MG vehicles over the past five years across its service centres in India, the company has successfully saved over 30,000 kg of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) from being released into the atmosphere.
The water-based paints emit only 10gm of VOCs per litre compared to the 400gm released by solvent-based paints.
