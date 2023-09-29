EPFO extends deadline to upload details by employers for higher pension option by 3-month till December 31

New Delhi, September 29
Retirement fund body EPFO has given three more months until December 31, 2023, to employers for uploading wage details regarding pension on higher wages.
The deadline for uploading wage details which was ending on September 30 has been extended following representations from Employers & Employers' Associations, according to a labour ministry's release.
"Now, again many representations have been received from Employers & Employers' Associations wherein requests have been made to extend further time period for uploading wage details of applicant pensioners / members. 5.52 lakh Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options are still pending with employers, as of September 29, 2023," the labour ministry said.
Therefore, the request has been considered sympathetically and the Chairman, Central Board of Trustees has extended the time, for the employers to submit wage details etc till December 31, 2023.
In view of representations received from Employers & Employers' Associations wherein requests were made to extend time period for uploading wage details of applicant pensioners / members, the employers were also given further period of three months to submit wage details etc. online latest by September 30, 2023, it noted.
As many as 17.49 lakh Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options have been received from pensioners / members till July 11, 2023.
Earlier an online facility was made available by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for submitting Applications for Validation of Option /Joint Options for pension on higher wages, a labour ministry statement said.
According to the statement the facility was for eligible pensioners / members in compliance with the Supreme Court order on November 4, 2022.
The facility was launched on February 26, 2023, and was to remain available only till May 3, 2023.
However, it stated that considering the representations of the employees, the time limit was extended to June 26, 2023 in order to provide complete four months' time to eligible pensioners / members for filing applications.
A last opportunity of 15 days was further given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/ members.
Accordingly, the last date for submission of Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options by employees was extended to July 11, 2023.
