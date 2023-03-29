 EPFO hikes interest rate on PF deposits to 8.15% for FY23 : The Tribune India

EPFO hikes interest rate on PF deposits to 8.15% for FY23

EPFO hikes interest rate on PF deposits to 8.15% for FY23


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

The Central Board of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) headed by Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday marginally raised interest rate on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits to 8.15% for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers. It is an improvement of 0.05% over 8.1% interest rate for fiscal 2021-22, which was the lowest since 1977-78.

Marginally Up by 0.05%

  • In March 2022, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had lowered the interest rate on EPF for 2021-22 to a four-decade low of 8.10% for its subscribers, from 8.5% in 2020-21
  • This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8%
  • The interest rate would be officially notified in the government gazette after approval by Ministry of Finance, following which EPFO would credit the rate of interest into subscribers’ accounts

The interest will be credited into the accounts of subscribers after it is officially notified in the Government gazette following its approval by the Finance Ministry. During 2022-23, the RBI had made six revisions to the baseline interest rate, hiking it by a cumulative 2.25% (225 basis points).

The ministry said the Board’s recommendation involves distribution of more than Rs 90,000 crore in the members’ account on total principal amount of Rs 11 lakh crore which was Rs 77,424.84 crore (interest) and Rs 9.56 lakh crore (principal), respectively in 2021-22.

With reports that EPFO holding is overleveraged in two Adani Group companies, the Labour Ministry sought to assure that it has followed “a blend of conservative yet progressive approach of investment followed by EPFO has made it a wise option for EPF members.”

Over the years, EPFO has distributed higher income to its members, through a “prudent and balanced approach” towards investment, putting the “highest emphasis on safety and preservation of principal with an approach of caution and growth,” said the statement.

“The total income recommended for being distributed is the highest to date. The growth in income and the principal amount is respectively more than 16% and 15% as compared to the financial year 2021-22,” it added. Separately, provisional payroll data showed an addition of 14.86 lakh net members in January. Among the newly joined members, the highest enrolment is registered in the age group of 18-25 years which constitutes 55.52% of the total of new members. As many as 3.54 lakh members exited the fold of EPFO, the lowest exit in the last four months.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Inderdeep Gosal fatally stabs man in Canada’s Vancouver; arrested as video goes viral

3
Punjab

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

4
Jalandhar

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Akal Takht Jathedar for ‘provoking’ people through ultimatum to AAP govt

6
Jalandhar

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

7
Nation

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

8
Nation

Major anti-breast cancer drug off patent: Government in Parliament; room for cheaper generics

9
Amritsar

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

10
Ludhiana

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Bhutan changes stance, says China party to Doklam dispute

Bhutan changes stance, says China party to Doklam dispute

Reneges on 2019 position against unilateral change to tri-ju...

18 pharma firms producing spurious drugs lose licence

18 pharma firms producing spurious drugs lose licence

Of 203 on radar, 70 in Himachal, 45 in Uttarakhand

Anti-national forces scrambling as India rises: PM

Anti-national forces scrambling as India rises: PM

Close to nabbing Amritpal, Punjab tells HC; illegally detained: Counsel

Close to nabbing Amritpal, Punjab tells HC; illegally detained: Counsel

Late-night chase in Hoshiarpur

Late-night chase in Hoshiarpur


Cities

View All

SGPC passes budget of Rs 1138.14 crore for FY 2023-24; keeps special amount for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

SGPC passes budget of Rs 1138.14 crore for FY 2023-24; keeps special amount for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

G-20 Agriculture Deputies’ 2nd meeting in Chandigarh from Wednesday

G-20 Agriculture Deputies’ 2nd meeting in Chandigarh from Wednesday

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

IPL: Punjab Kings head coach Bayliss focussing on death overs batting, wickets in middle overs

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Congress leaders, workers detained while trying to march near Red Fort against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

DU women’s college students claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s pic at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Fight for space in AAP with new leaders' entry

Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Martyr's photos removed, protesters deface Mohalla Clinic

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries