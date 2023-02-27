 EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3 : The Tribune India

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3 is the last date for opting for higher pension

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

Photo for representation



PTI

New Delhi, February 27

All eligible members can opt and apply jointly with their employers for higher pension till May 3 at unified members' portal of retirement fund body EPFO.

Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3 is the last date for opting for higher pension.

The URL on the EPFO unified members’ portal activated recently shows clearly that the last date for availing the option of higher pension is May 3.

Earlier, the Supreme Court in its order on November 4, 2022 had mandated the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to provide four months to all eligible members to opt for higher pension.

The four-month period for opting for higher pension was to end on March 3 in view of apex court order. Thus, there were apprehensions among members that the deadline will end on March 3.

Last week, the EPFO came out with a procedure to enable subscribers and their employers to jointly apply for higher pension under Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

In November 2022, the Supreme Court had upheld the Employees' Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014. The EPS amendment of August 22, 2014 had raised the pensionable salary cap to Rs 15,000 a month from Rs 6,500 a month, and allowed members along with their employers to contribute 8.33 per cent of their actual salaries (if it exceeded the cap) towards EPS.

In an office order, EPFO had provided for dealing with the ''Joint Option Form'' by field offices of the body. EPFO stated that "a facility will be provided for which URL (unique resource location) will be informed shortly. Once received, the regional PF commissioner shall put adequate notice on the notice board and banners for wider public information".

It provided that each application will be registered, digitally logged and the receipt number will be provided to the applicant. It further stated that the office in-charge of the regional provident fund office concerned shall examine each case of joint option on higher salary and intimate the decision to the applicant through e-mail/post and later through SMS also.

It also provided that any grievance by the applicant can be registered on EPFiGMS (grievance portal) after submission of his/her joint option form and payment of due contributions, if any.

The order stated that these directions are being issued in compliance with the order of Supreme Court on November 4, 2022. EPFO has asked its field offices to provide an option for higher pension to eligible subscribers in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

According to the EPFO circular on December 29, 2022, the central government has directed to implement the directions in the order. The apex court had given all EPS members, as on September 1, 2014, six months to opt for the amended scheme.

The apex court in its order gave four more months to eligible subscribers to opt for higher pension under EPS-95.

The court had also struck down the requirement in the 2014 amendments mandating employee contribution of 1.16 per cent of the salary exceeding Rs 15,000 per month. This will facilitate the subscribers to contribute higher to the scheme and get enhanced benefits accordingly.

The EPFO circular had also provided for the higher pension option for those eligible subscribers who either contributed on actual wages higher than Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,500 per month prevalent threshold pensionable salary or exercised their option for higher pension or their request for higher pension was declined by EPFO authorities before the amendment to EPS-95 in 2014.

The eligible subscribers would have to apply jointly with their employer for the enhanced benefit in the application form prescribed by the commissioner and all other required documents like joint declaration etc. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Two gangsters accused in Sidhu Moosewala case killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

2
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Sisodia’s family members after his arrest by CBI

4
Punjab

Khalistan supporters getting funding from Pakistan, other countries: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Nation

From Delhi to Punjab, AAP’s poll plank of corruption haunts party

6
Punjab

Punjab govt to move Supreme Court over convening of Budget Session

7
Trending

Watch: Tourist vehicle turns turtle during jungle safari after angry rhino charges towards it, IFS officer shares spine-chilling video

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘not an Indian’ remark draws BJP’s ire

9
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

10
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...

Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped Muslim men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report

Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report

The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 Injured, 9 held

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held


Cities

View All

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Chandigarh MC turns blind eye to illegal Mani Majra market

4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

4th such incident in 3 months; police for round-the-clock vigil

City boy beats all odds to win gold in international para athletics

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Awareness rally against dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana

'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Three Nepal natives held for robbery