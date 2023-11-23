Equity markets climb in early trade

Mumbai, November 23
Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday in tandem with a rally in the US markets and drop in crude oil prices.
The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 182.62 points to 66,205.86 in early trade, extending its previous day's gain. The Nifty climbed 54.35 points to 19,866.20.
Among the Sensex firms, Wipro, Asian Paints, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and ITC were the major gainers.
UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.
In Asian markets, Shanghai traded in the green while Seoul and Hong Kong quoted lower.
The US markets ended with gains on Wednesday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.33 per cent to USD 80.87 a barrel.
