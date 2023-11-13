Equity markets decline in early trade

PTI

Mumbai, November 13

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Monday amid weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 318.75 points to 64,940.70 in morning trade. The Nifty declined 82.8 points to 19,442.75.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints were the major laggards.

NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Power Grid were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory while Tokyo quoted in the green.

The US markets ended with significant gains on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.88 per cent to USD 80.71 a barrel.

