Equity markets fall in early trade

Mumbai, July 31
Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday as investors remained cautious amid continuous foreign fund outflows.
Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 161.3 points to 65,998.90 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 48.45 points to 19,597.60.
However, later both the benchmark indices were trading flat bouncing back from the initial decline. The BSE benchmark quoted 10.26 points higher at 66,170.46 while the Nifty traded 1.40 points up at 19,647.45.
From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards.
NTPC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.
Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,023.91 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
