 Equity markets rally for 2nd day; Sensex jumps 1 per cent : The Tribune India

Equity markets rally for 2nd day; Sensex jumps 1 per cent

30-share BSE Sensex jumps 629.07 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 62,501.69

Equity markets rally for 2nd day; Sensex jumps 1 per cent

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, May 26

Equity benchmark indices extended their previous day’s rally on Friday, with the Sensex climbing 1 per cent, amid massive buying in bellwether stocks, unabated foreign fund inflows and a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 629.07 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 62,501.69. During the day, it rallied 657.21 points or 1.06 per cent to 62,529.83.

The NSE Nifty climbed 178.20 points or 0.97 per cent to end at 18,499.35.

The expectations of positive macroeconomic data, to be released next week, and normal monsoon forecasts also boosted the overall sentiments.

“With the upcoming Q4 GDP data, it is anticipated that India’s FY23 GDP will marginally surpass the earlier projected 7.0 per cent growth rate. Additionally, the expectation of a normal monsoon and consistent FII buying further boosted confidence among domestic investors,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries jumped the highest 2.79 per cent. Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Titan were among the other major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and NTPC were the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.82 per cent and the smallcap index climbed 0.49 per cent.

Among the indices, IT climbed 1.34 per cent, realty jumped 1.31 per cent, FMCG (1.29 per cent), teck (1.12 per cent), metal (1.05 per cent), commodities (0.96 per cent) and healthcare (0.96 per cent).

Utilities, oil & gas and power were the laggards.

A total of 1,969 stocks advanced, while 1,522 declined and 139 remained unchanged.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower. The US market ended mostly with gains on Thursday.

The Sensex climbed 98.84 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 61,872.62 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 35.75 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 18,321.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 589.10 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.24 per cent to USD 76.44 a barrel.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

2
Punjab

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

3
Punjab

Punjab Police block 1.8 lakh SIM cards activated on forged papers

4
Punjab

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Z-plus' cover

5
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

6
Punjab

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

7
Punjab

Shanan project: Punjab, HP at loggerheads

8
Himachal Spurious drugs

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

9
Nation

Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap

10
Himachal

Himachal abolishes Non-Practicing Allowance for doctors; medical and veterinary bodies call move ‘anti-people’

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

‘Daam’ virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

The malware is also capable of gaining access to camera, mod...

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to shar...

AAP's Satyendar Jain granted bail for 6 weeks on medical grounds by Supreme Court

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate,...

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years

Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disq...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Amritsar: Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Bambiha gang stakes 'claim' for gunning down Jarnail Singh

SGPC members to join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Amritsar: Ex-minister Anil Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Bathinda umpire in a spot over anti-graft code

Bathinda umpire in a spot over anti-graft code

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Light rain likely for 5 days

Chandigarh: Municipal Commissioner asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune's Education Expo kicks off in Chandigarh today

11-year-old killed, 27 injured as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

11-year-old killed, 27 injured as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

Truck cleaner ‘murders its driver and sets body on fire’ in Punjab’s Goraya

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

Oman returnees: Despite FIRs, no action against agents

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at Punjabi University’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

Patiala residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment