Equity markets rally in early trade

PTI

Mumbai, May 26

Equity benchmark indices extended their previous day's rally on Friday amid buying in index major Reliance Industries, fresh foreign fund inflows and a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 178.34 points to 62,050.96 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 51.1 points to 18,372.25.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Titan and State Bank of India were among the major gainers.

Power Grid, HDFC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo traded in the green, while Shanghai quoted lower.

The US market ended mostly with gains on Thursday.