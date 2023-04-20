 Equity markets settle with marginal gains in highly volatile trade : The Tribune India

Equity markets settle with marginal gains in highly volatile trade

Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services among major winners

Equity markets settle with marginal gains in highly volatile trade

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, April 20

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended with marginal gains on Thursday after falling in the past three days, helped by fag-end buying in energy, telecom and utility stocks.

Investors remained cautious amid renewed foreign fund outflows and prevailing risk-off sentiments, traders said.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 64.55 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 59,632.35. During the day, it hit a high of 59,836.79 and a low of 59,489.98.

The broader NSE Nifty went up by 5.70 points or 0.03 per cent to finish at 17,624.45.

Among the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, HDFC Bank and Maruti were the biggest winners.

Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory, while Seoul and Shanghai ended lower.

European markets were trading in the negative zone. The US markets had ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

“The ongoing Q4 earnings is the focus area of the market. It has a negative bias due to lower-than-anticipated initial results announced, especially in the IT sector. The global market has been unsupportive due to expectation of another rate hike and mixed earnings released in the US. Given cautious global sentiment, withdrawal by FIIs during the week has hampered the market trend,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Falling for the third day, the BSE Sensex declined 159.21 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 59,567.80 on Wednesday. The Nifty dipped 41.40 points or 0.23 per cent to end at 17,618.75.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.89 per cent to USD 81.55 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 13.17 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

2
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

4
Punjab

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

5
Haryana

No violation found in Vadra-DLF land deal, state tells HC

6
Business

Stock markets fall for third day on selling in IT, banking shares

7
Chandigarh MRTS

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

8
Punjab

Veteran leader Charanjit Singh Atwal quits Shiromani Akali Dal on ‘moral grounds’ after son joins BJP

9
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

10
Nation

Search on for missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo in Nepal: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

Top News

J-K: 4 Army jawans die as truck catches fire in Poonch district

J-K: Army jawans killed in suspected fire incident in Poonch district

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian ar...

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay of conviction in defamation case

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

Congress leader to challenge order in High Court

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

What does the court’s rejection of his application mean?

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

Her flight departed at 2.30 pm after nearly an hour of delay

Where is Amritpal Singh? one month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers