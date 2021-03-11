Ethiopian Airlines explores commercial tie-ups with IndiGo, SpiceJet

The airline also said it is also evaluating the prospects of setting up an aircraft (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility in India

Ethiopian Airlines explores commercial tie-ups with IndiGo, SpiceJet

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Mumbai, May 15

Africa’s largest carrier Ethiopian Airlines, which already has a codeshare pact with Tata Group-owned Air India, is looking to have “commercial” tie-ups with domestic budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet, a senior company official said.

The airline also said it is also evaluating the prospects of setting up an aircraft (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility in India.

It currently operates its non-stop flight services to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The airline also has freighter services to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Notably, the airline recently completed 50 years of its operations in Mumbai.

“India is one of our strategic markets in Asia and we have been providing critical air connectivity between India and Africa for decades. It is one of the critical destinations for the passenger and cargo services for Ethiopian Airlines,” Ethiopian Airlines’ Regional director for India Subcontinent Tigist Eshetu told PTI in an interaction.

Ethiopian Airlines started flying to Delhi from capital city Addis Ababa from 1966 and later started services to Mumbai as well from December 1971. It added Bengaluru to its network from late 2019.

Ethiopian Airlines has been constantly expanding its operations in India with additional frequency, new cities and aircraft upgrades. This trend will continue in the forthcoming years too, she said.

Stating that the airline is set to commence services from Chennai from July 2 with three weekly flights, which will be served with either a Boeing 737 Max or Boeing 787 Dreamliner depending upon the market demand, Eshetu said other destinations such as Ahmedabad and Hyderabad are also on the radar going forward.

Besides, “we have a code share agreement with Air India and SPA (Special Prorate Agreement) with Vistara. We are assessing and in communication with Spicejet and IndiGo for commercial tie-ups,” she said, without divulging details.

SPA is a pact between two or more airlines on the apportionment of through-fares on journeys with two or more legs operated by different airlines.

Emphasising that India has always been its strategic market since 1966, she said, “It is our desire to continue to serve India with enhanced capacities.” However, COVID-induced restrictions have hampered the moderate amount of frequency the airline used to operate, she said, adding, “We are now operating much lower but are optimistic that services will restore to pre COVID levels (soon).” Global air traffic is recovering, and the improvement is expected to accelerate in 2022-23. Ethiopian Airlines has a recovery rate of around 70 per cent from the pre-COVID levels, and it expects this to improve in the coming year, Eshetu said.

“India is one of the top markets where we expect a high recovery rate now that we have reinstated our passenger capacity,” she added.

A major chunk (39 per cent) of the passenger traffic on the airlines’ Mumbai route comes from the labour travel followed by business and corporate travel, which accounts for 30 per cent. As much as 55 per cent of the passenger traffic on Delhi route comes from business, leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) segment.

Also as much as 90 per cent of the passengers traveling from India are transit passengers going further to airlines’ online African points, majorly to Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Botswana, amongst others, she said.

“We have been navigating through the COVID-19 turbulence by capitalizing on our agility and diversified business model. Our cargo business has been instrumental in generating a revenue stream when passenger numbers dwindled following the COVID outbreak,” she said.

She said that the airline had the agility to reconfigure a number of its passenger aircraft for cargo service owing to itsO capability.

“Evaluation is currently in process at our head office for a possibleO set-up/tie-up with Indian authorities,” she said.

Noting that Ethiopian Airlines is on a massive expansion plan, in spite of the pandemic impact, she said, “there is interest from the Ethiopian side for enhancement in frequency and entry points. We believe the Indian side will also be on the same page as the boost in demand is from both sides.”

#ethiopian airlines #Indigo #SpiceJet

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Police job aspirants were tutored in Chandigarh day before examination

3
Sports

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

4
Himachal

Portals of tunnel connected on Manali NH

5
World

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

6
World

Gunman kills 10 in 'racially motivated' shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested

7
Sports

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring flays Jakhar for his outburst against party

9
Punjab

Nothing to do with him, says Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa’s family

10
Features

What’s holding back Army recruitment

Don't Miss

View All
Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Top News

Thomas Cup: Lakshya Sen given perfect start to Indian team by winning 1st match

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 crore cash awar...

Congress Working Committee meets to approve Chintan Shivir resolutions; final declaration today evening

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

Chintan Shivir ends with Bharat Jodo call; Rahul says Congre...

Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

Government asks states, UTs and FCI to continue wheat procur...

BKU splits, Naresh and Rakesh Tikait ‘removed’; brothers say only people have power to ‘remove’ anyone

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

Rajesh Chauhan alleges BKU leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh ...

Two Sikhs traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, SGPC condemns incident

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann has urged the foreign min...

Cities

View All

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: No ruckus created, thanks to helping hands!

Pathankot cops book Teena Choudhury for extortion

Two booked for rape

Lok Adalat: 439 cases settled in Tarn Taran

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Congress stages protest near BJP headquarter over anti-encroachment drives

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested; relatives await information on missing loved ones

Severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of National Capital

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

PHSC official visits Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospitals

3,648 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

World Migratory Birds Day : Fertilisers, weeds making wetlands unfit for winged guests, say ecologists

Students told to be socially responsible towards nature

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat