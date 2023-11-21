Ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join MS

New York, November 20

Sam Altman, the former chief of artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, will join Microsoft to ‘lead’ a new advanced AI research team, the tech giant’s CEO Satya Nadella said on Monday.

In a blog post, Nadella said the company remains committed to its partnership with OpenAI and has confidence in its product roadmap, “Our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners”. “We’re excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman (OpenAI co-founder and former president), together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team,” Nadella said. — PTI

500 OpenAI staffers threaten to quit

Around 500 OpenAI employees have threatened to quit the company unless all current Board members resign. Reuters

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Microsoft #New York