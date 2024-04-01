 Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

India rank 9th in world holdings; World-across gold is considered a hedge against geo-political uncertainties, inflation, currency volatility, etc

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 1 

In a country like India, gold is not just an investment or a commodity but a possession with sentimental and emotional attachment passed on from generation to generation as family heirlooms.

Indians buy gold for marriages and ceremonies in the family and occasions like ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ and ‘Dhanteras’ as part of the religious process.

However, it seems the world is in a race to acquire the precious metal, a reason why gold prices touched a record high on Monday.

According to agency reports, domestic gold futures rose to Rs 69,487 per 10 grams, up nearly 10 per cent so far in 2024.

In global markets the spot gold was up 1.2 per cent at $2,258.53 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $2,262.19 earlier in the session.

What is driving the prices?  

In India, 10 grams of 24 k gold was selling at a whopping Rs 70,800 on Monday.

The precious metal recorded its highest monthly rise in March on the back of anticipated US Federal interest rate-cutting, buying by the central bank, hedge fund bets and geopolitical tensions.

“Traders are pricing in a 69% probability that the Fed would begin cutting rates in June,” according to agency reports. Experts are also predicting a bullish run for silver and copper as well.

Gold—a solid asset

As an asset, gold is solid with features of a possessable commodity, currency as well as safe investment. While the main driving force for the recent increase seems to be the speculation surrounding Fed rate and the upcoming US elections, there seem to be other reasons as well, especially 

Central banks across the world are accumulating gold amid persisting geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, sanctions and Russia’s warnings against US military involvement in Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflict.

Experts say after acquiring 1081.0 tonnes in 2022, central banks added 1037.40 tonnes in 2023.

“People in India love gold and even those with limited means try to acquire it, even if it is only a few grams. But now central banks across the world are in the race to accumulate more of the precious metal,” say experts.

Main shoppers

Interestingly, the main shoppers include emerging markets like China and India. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased 8.7 tonnes in January, making it the largest acquisition since July 2022.

According to reports quoting the World Gold Council, RBI’s gold reserves increased to 812.3 tonnes in January, up from 803.58 tonnes in December 2023. Other countries with high gold buying include Singapore, Turkey and Russia. 

The top 10 countries with maximum gold reserves are the United States, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, China, Switzerland, Japan, India and the Netherlands in that order.

Gold versus Fiat

Gold reserves are important for the economic stability of a country.

Gold reserves are limited and precious metal comes with a reliable value that can be traded especially in the times of financial uncertainties, making it a good buy not just for individual households but countries as well. 

Experts say that India is buying more gold as a tool of diversification of portfolio and as a cushion against value changes in the rupee vis-a-vis the US dollar.

There was a time when countries backed the value of their paper money with gold by establishing a fixed exchange rate between the currency and a specific amount of the metal. 

However, in the modern world Fiat money started ruling global trade. Examples of Fiat money include US dollar, euro, British pound and Japanese yen.

“Fiat money is backed by a country’s government rather than a physical commodity or financial instrument like gold. Amid geopolitical tensions and US sanctions, attempts are being made by countries, including China, Russia and India to break the dollar hegemony. It may not happen immediately but accumulation of gold amid geopolitical uncertainty shows that central banks are using it to build the creditworthiness and economic standing of respective countries.

“In Indian homes, gold is always considered a safe and profitable investment to tide over financial hard times. However, world over now the precious metal is being used as a hedge against factors like inflation, currency and volatility,” analysts say.

Experts say small investors should aim to increase their exposure and allocate a percentage of their savings to it whenever possible to tide over uncertain times, wars, pandemic, economic slowdown, etc.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Inflation


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Delhi

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

3
Punjab

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

4
Himachal

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Himachal Pradesh's Una

5
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

6
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

7
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

8
Comment

Pak gets a taste of its own medicine

9
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

10
Punjab

Singers in poll fray, Faridkot contest to be a musical affair

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with Delh...

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

The federal agency charges Kejriwal, in its application file...

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts...

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

The Supreme Court says the supervision of the matter by a pa...

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

Delhi excise case: ED acting as ‘persecuting agency’, BRS leader K Kavitha’s lawyer tells court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail after court sends him to judicial custody

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study