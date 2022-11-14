 EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX? : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?

The exchange sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned

EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?

Photo for representation only.



New York, November 14

The imploding cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is now short billions of dollars after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run.

The exchange, formerly one of the world's largest, sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned.

Hours later, the trading firm said there had been “unauthorised access” and that funds had disappeared. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have vanished.

The unravelling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry. Here's a look at the company's collapse so far:

WHY DID FTX GO BANKRUPT?

Customers fled the exchange over fears about whether FTX had sufficient capital, and it agreed to sell itself to rival crypto exchange Binance. But the deal fell through while Binance's due diligence on FTX's balance sheet was still pending.

FTX had valued its assets between USD 10 billion to USD 50 billion, and listed more than 130 affiliated companies around the world, according to its bankruptcy filing.

FTX and dozens of affiliated companies — including founder Sam Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research — filed the bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday.

The week's developments marked a shocking turn of events for Bankman-Fried, who was hailed as somewhat of a saviour earlier this year when he helped shore up a number of cryptocurrency companies that ran into financial trouble.

He was recently estimated to be worth USD 23 billion and has been a prominent political donor to Democrats.

WAS IT HACKED, TOO?

FTX confirmed on Saturday there had been unauthorised access to its accounts, hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A debate formed on social media about whether the exchange was hacked or a company insider had stolen funds — a possibility that cryptocurrency analysts couldn't rule out.

Exactly how much money is involved is unclear, but analytics firm Elliptic estimated on Saturday that USD 477 million was missing from the exchange.

FTX's new CEO John Ray III said it was switching off the ability to trade or withdraw funds and taking steps to secure customers' assets.

IS MY BITCOIN SAFE?

People who own bitcoin should be OK if they keep them off exchanges such as FTX that effectively work as a “crypto-casino gambling website”, said Cory Klippsten, the CEO of financial services firm Swan Bitcoin.

“Any exchange is a security risk," said Klippsten. Some are more reputable than others, but he said a better option is to take control of your digital assets.

“With bitcoin, you have the option to take self-custody and take your coins off the exchange,” he said.

IS FTX UNDER INVESTIGATION?

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said Sunday it is investigating FTX, adding to the company's woes. The police force said in a statement on Sunday it was working with Bahamas securities regulators to “investigate if any criminal misconduct occurred” involving the exchange, which had moved its headquarters to the Caribbean country last year.

IS ANYONE ELSE INVESTIGATING?

Even before the bankruptcy filing and missing funds, the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission began examining FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed, according to a person familiar with matter who spoke to The Associated Press last week on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details of the investigations publicly.

WHAT ARE THE REPERCUSSIONS?

Companies that backed FTX are writing down investments, and the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies have fallen.

Politicians and regulators are calling for stricter oversight of the unwieldy industry. FTX said on Saturday that it was moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new “cold wallet custodian”, which is essentially a way of storing assets offline without allowing remote control.

FTX had entered into a number of sports-related deals, some of which are crumbling. The NBA's Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX, and will rename the team's arena.

Earlier on Friday, Mercedes said it would immediately remove FTX logos from its Formula One cars. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's father says have regained hope for justice after Punjab shifts top cops; to seek time from DGP, NIA

3
Sports

Sam Curran, Stokes star as England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

4
Brand Connect

As Binance Coin And Quant Lose Steam, Rocketize Attracts Dissatisfied Investors

5
Diaspora

Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh, under scanner for crypto exchange FTX crash

6
Nation

61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 7 held

7
Trending

Hyderabad law student 'beaten' up by hostel mates over 'religious remarks', 5 arrested after video goes viral

8
Brand Connect

Which Cryptocurrencies are safe? Only Bitcoin and Ethereum?

9
Punjab

Injuries reported after students from Kashmir, Bihar clash at engineering college in Moga

10
Entertainment

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik fans are confused: From divorce rumours to coming together in reality show

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

At G-20 summit, PM Modi to have extensive discussions with other leaders on reviving global growth, food, energy security, health

India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit from this

Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309


Cities

View All

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

Amritsar forgets Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary

2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Abandoned buildings at agricultural focal points in Amritsar turn safe haven for addicts

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Vector-borne diseases grip tricity; P’kula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

Panchkula administration suggests panel to end dumping site impasse

Chandigarh: Biomining work to start in a week

Residents lay siege to house of Chandigarh Mayor over water bills

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Denied MCD ticket, former AAP councillor climbs atop tower

Strong winds sweep NCR, but air quality still 'very poor'

Murder accused on the run since 2018 arrested

3 gangsters nabbed for killing member of rival gang over land dispute

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

Potholed Tajpur Road poses threat to commuters

Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

1 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Protect water sources from plastic pollution, say environmental bodies

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Patiala's new bus stand to be ready by March-end

Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala