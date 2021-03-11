Exports jump 15.46% to $37 bn in May

New Delhi, June 2
India's merchandise exports rose by 15.46% to $37.29 billion in May on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to $23.33 billion during the month, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Imports during the month too grew by 56.14% to $60.62 billion. The trade deficit in May 2021 stood at $6.53 billion.
"India's merchandise export in April-May 2022-23 was $77.08 billion with an increase of 22.26% over $63.05 billion in April-May 2021-22," it said.
Petroleum and crude oil imports during May 2022 surged by 91.6% to $18.14 billion. Coal, coke and briquettes imports jumped to $5.33 billion, as against $2 billion in May 2021.
Gold imports increased to $5.82 billion during the month under review, from $677 million in May 2021.
