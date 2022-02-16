Exports jump 25% to $34.5 bn

New Delhi, February 15
India’s exports in January rose 25.28% to $34.50 billion on account of healthy performance by mainly engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery sectors, even as trade deficit widened to $17.43 billion. Imports grew by 23.54% to $51.93 billion during the month under review. —
