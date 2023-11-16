Exports jump 6.21% to $33.57 bn in Oct

New Delhi November 15
India’s merchandise exports rose 6.21% to $33.57 billion in October this year, even as the trade deficit touched a record high of $31.46 billion during the month, government data showed on Wednesday.
Imports increased by 12.3% to $65.03 billion in the month under review due to a jump in gold imports. Inbound gold shipments rose by 95.5% to $7.23 billion. Oil imports also rose by 8% to $17.66 billion during the month.
The trade deficit in goods in October last year stood at $26.31 billion. The deficit during October is the “highest” because of the largest import figures, Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry L Satya Srinivas said.
