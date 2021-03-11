Factory output grows 7.1% in Apr

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Industrial output grew by 7.1% in April due to improved performance by the power and mining sectors.

Manufacturing up 6.3% The manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 6.3% while power and mining sectors grew by 11.8% and 7.8%, respectively

“Though industrial growth has seen an uptick, it has been erratic and needs sustained growth over a long period of time. The next key data to watch for will be the CPI data due to be released next week,” said Nish Bhatt of Millwood Kane, an investment consulting firm.

The manufacturing sector too recorded a growth of 6.3% and power and mining sectors grew by 11.8% and 7.8%, respectively, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) here on Friday.

Primary goods, intermediate goods, infrastructure and construction goods, and consumer non-durables sectors expanded by 10.1%, 7.6%, 3.8%, and 0.3%, respectively.