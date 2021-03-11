Factory output grows 7.1% in Apr

New Delhi, June 10
Industrial output grew by 7.1% in April due to improved performance by the power and mining sectors.
Manufacturing up 6.3%
- The manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 6.3% while power and mining sectors grew by 11.8% and 7.8%, respectively
“Though industrial growth has seen an uptick, it has been erratic and needs sustained growth over a long period of time. The next key data to watch for will be the CPI data due to be released next week,” said Nish Bhatt of Millwood Kane, an investment consulting firm.
The manufacturing sector too recorded a growth of 6.3% and power and mining sectors grew by 11.8% and 7.8%, respectively, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) here on Friday.
Primary goods, intermediate goods, infrastructure and construction goods, and consumer non-durables sectors expanded by 10.1%, 7.6%, 3.8%, and 0.3%, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...