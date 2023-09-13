Factory output growth rises to 5-mth high in July

PTI

New Delhi, September 12

India’s industrial production growth rose to a five-month high of 5.7% in July, mainly due to good showing by the manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

The factory output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 2.2% in July 2022.

The previous high was recorded at 6% growth in February 2023. Thereafter, the growth rate declined to 1.9% in March 2023 before rising to 4.6% in April and further to 5.3% in May. The IIP growth again decelerated to 3.8% in June this year.

During April-July 2023-24, the IIP growth works out to be 4.8%, down from 10% in the corresponding period a year ago.