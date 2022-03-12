Factory output up 1.3% in Jan

New Delhi, March 11
Factory production expanded by 1.3% on an annual basis in January on account of better performance by mining and manufacturing sectors, though capital goods segment remained in contraction mode, as per government data released on Friday.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had contracted by 0.6% in January 2021. The growth was 0.7% in December 2021.
The growth in the mining sector was 2.8% against a contraction of 2.4% in January 2021. The manufacturing sector expanded by 1.1% in January as compared to a contraction of 0.9% in January last year. —
