Feature phone users going smart with cheaper options

Chandigarh, April 10

While feature phones remain a lifeline for many, India is experiencing a surge in digital acceleration, driving a renewed interest in affordable 4G smartphones and even 5G offerings within the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, according to a new report from CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The consumer study by CMR, covering over 2,000 mobile phone users across major cities, reveals that feature phone users are increasingly preferring feature phones that provide longer battery life (78 per cent), ease of use (74 per cent), affordability (57 per cent) and digital capabilities. Notably, three in four users express interest in switching to smartphones, primarily in Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 price range.

Prabhu Ram, Head (Industry Intelligence Group), CMR, said: “the inherent limitations of these (feature phone) devices are ultimately driving them towards smartphones, particularly affordable 4G and 5G models.”

