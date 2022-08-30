US Federal Reserve’s comments trigger bearish trend

New Delhi, August 29
In line with global trends after hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve, equity markets tumbled in tandem with the rupee in early morning trade but recovered to recoup some of the losses by the close of the session.
Surprisingly, the biggest losers were IT, tech, banking and Ambani group stocks which were among the favourites for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) after they made a comeback to the Indian market in July. Stock exchange data showed that FIIs were net sellers on Monday, offloading shares worth Rs 51.12 crore.
The Sensex lost 1,460 points in early trade but finally fell by 861.25 points at the end of the day. The Nifty also fell 246 points to 17,312.90.
Markets in Asia such as Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong fell while Shanghai inched higher. In the US and Europe too, a bearish trend was being witnessed.
Meanwhile, the rupee after hitting an all-time low recovered some of its losses to settle at 79.91 against the US dollar. It had depreciated to 80.15 against the US dollar in intra-day trade.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...