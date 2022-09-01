Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review economy at FSDC meeting on September 15

Tribune News Service

New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review the state of the economy amid global and domestic challenges at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), scheduled on September 15. PTI

New Delhi

ONGC gets 3rd interim chairman in a row

ONGC on Wednesday got a record third interim chairman in Rajesh Kumar Srivastava as the government has not made a full-time appointment yet. Srivastava, who is the senior-most director on the ONGC Board, has been given additional charge of chairman and managing director after current acting head Alka Mittal superannuated. PTI

New Delhi

NTPC gets shareholders’ nod to raise Rs 12,000 cr

NTPC has got shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. The resolution was passed with requisite majority in the annual general meeting held on Tuesday. PTI

New Delhi

Patanjali lays stone of oil palm mill in Arunachal

Patanjali Foods Ltd, erstwhile Ruchi Soya Industries, on Wednesday said it has laid foundation stone for setting up oil palm mill in Arunachal Pradesh and will do cultivation in 3.2 lakh hectare area in the North-East states. The stone was laid by Tage Taki, Minister of Agriculture, Arunachal Pradesh. PTI

Chandigarh

Everest Bank launches co-branded credit cards

Everest Bank Ltd and Patanjali Ayurved, Nepal, have launched co-branded Visa contactless credit cards. They come with a host of benefits and spend-based waivers. They offer a hassle-free credit service to purchase day-to-day Patanjali products, along with cash backs, insurance cover and more.

