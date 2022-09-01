Fiscal deficit at 20.5% of target in April-July

New Delhi, August 31
The Central government’s fiscal deficit touched 20.5% of the annual target at the end of July 2022-23 against 21.3% a year ago, reflecting improvement in public finance, as per official data released on Wednesday.
In actual terms, the fiscal deficit — the difference between expenditure and revenue — was Rs 3,40,831 crore during the April-July period this financial year.
A fiscal deficit is a reflection of government borrowings from the market.
As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the government’s receipts, including taxes, stood at Rs 7.85 lakh crore or 34.4% of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2022-23. During the year-ago period, it was nearly the same at 34.6%.
The tax revenue stood at Rs 6.66 lakh crore or 34.4 per cent of this year’s BE. — PTI
Receipts stood at Rs 7.85 lakh crore
- In actual terms, the fiscal deficit — the difference between expenditure and revenue — was Rs 3,40,831 crore during the April-July period this financial year
- The government’s receipts, including taxes, stood at Rs 7.85 lakh crore or 34.4% of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2022-23
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...