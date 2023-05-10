Fitch affirms India’s sovereign rating on robust growth outlook

New Delhi, May 9
Fitch on Tuesday affirmed India’s sovereign rating at ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook, on robust growth and resilient external finances, but said weak public finances remain a challenge.
India’s rating has been unchanged at ‘BBB-’, which is the lowest investment grade, since August 2006.
“Fitch Ratings has affirmed India’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook,” it said adding strong growth potential is a key supporting factor for the sovereign rating.
It forecasts India to be one of the fastest-growing sovereigns globally clocking 6% growth in the current fiscal (April 2023-March 2024) supported by resilient investment prospects.
The agency estimates growth in the 2022-23 fiscal at 7% and 6.7% in 2024-25.
“India’s rating reflects strengths from a robust growth outlook compared with peers and resilient external finances, which have supported India in navigating the large external shocks over the past year.
“These are offset by India’s weak public finances, illustrated by high deficits and debt relative to peers, as well as lagging structural indicators, including World Bank governance indicators and GDP per capita,” Fitch said.
All the three global rating agencies — Fitch, S&P and Moody’s — have the lowest investment grade rating on India, with a stable outlook. — PTI
Lowest investment grade since 2006
- India’s rating has been unchanged at ‘BBB-’, which is the lowest investment grade since August 2006
- It forecasts India to be one of the fastest-growing sovereigns globally clocking 6% growth in the current fiscal (April 2023-March 2024) supported by resilient investment prospects
- The agency estimates growth in the 2022-23 fiscal at 7% and 6.7% in 2024-25
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?
No party re-elected since 1985
Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court
Arrest legal: HC; linked to land fraud, says govt
Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today
1,972 polling stations set up | 8,000 security personnel to ...