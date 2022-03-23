Fitch cuts India’s growth forecast to 8.5% on high oil prices, inflation

Fitch cuts India’s growth forecast to 8.5% on high oil prices, inflation

Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday slashed India’s growth forecast for the next fiscal to 8.5% from 10.3%, citing soaring energy prices and rising inflation on account of the Russia-Ukraine war.

New Delhi, March 22

Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday slashed India’s growth forecast for the next fiscal to 8.5% from 10.3%, citing soaring energy prices and rising inflation on account of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It has revised upwards the GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal by 0.6 percentage points to 8.7%.

“However, we have lowered our growth forecast for FY 2022-2023 to 8.5% (-1.8 pp) on sharply higher energy prices,” Fitch said. For 2023-24, it is estimated at 7%.

In its Global Economic Outlook-March 2022, Fitch said the post-Covid pandemic recovery is being hit by a potentially huge global supply shock that will reduce growth and push up inflation.

“The war in Ukraine and economic sanctions on Russia has put global energy supplies at risk. Sanctions seem unlikely to be rescinded any time soon,” the agency said.

Last week, another global rating agency Moody’s had slashed India’s growth estimate for the 2022 calendar year to 9.1% from 9.5% earlier, saying high fuel and fertiliser import bill could limit capital expenditure.

Russia supplies around 10% of the world’s energy, including 17% of its natural gas and 12% of oil.

“The jump in oil and gas prices will add to industry costs and reduce consumers’ real incomes...Higher energy prices are a given,” Fitch said as it has reduced the world GDP growth forecast by 0.7 percentage points to 3.5%.

International oil prices started rising this year and jumped to a 13-year high of $140 per barrel earlier this month as an aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

India relies on overseas purchases to meet about 85% of its oil requirement, making it one of the most vulnerable in Asia to higher oil prices.

Observing that Indian GDP growth was very strong in the December quarter, Fitch said the GDP is more than 6% above its pre-pandemic level though it is still well below its implied pre-pandemic trend.

“High-frequency data indicate that the Indian economy has ridden out the Omicron wave with little damage – in stark contrast with the two previous coronavirus waves in 2020 and 2021,” it said. Fitch now sees inflation strengthening further, peaking above 7% in the December quarter of 2022, before gradually easing. — PTI

Global Economic Outlook

  • Fitch said the post-Covid pandemic recovery is being hit by a potentially huge global supply shock that will reduce growth and push up inflation
  • The war in Ukraine and economic sanctions on Russia has put global energy supplies at risk. Sanctions seem unlikely to be rescinded any time soon, the rating agency said

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

2
Nation

No toll tax within 60 km; Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours by year-end: Gadkari

3
Punjab

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

5
Entertainment

'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar 'MC Tod Fod' dies at 24

6
Punjab

Raja Warring takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal over Bhagat Singh birth date, says ‘half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge’

7
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene pay Rs 12.5 lakh a month rent for their Mumbai apartment

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

9
Trending

Man who killed Hindu girl in Pakistan wanted to marry her after conversion

10
Delhi

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

Don't Miss

View All
Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Top Stories

Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diese...

11 die in fire in Hyderabad

11 migrant workers die in fire in Hyderabad

The deceased were all migrant workers from Bihar

Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint

Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint

Journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be...

Cities

View All

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Two killed in firing at Majitha village

Treasure trove of the past: Sikh Research Centre at Khalsa College, Amritsar

Amritsar: Datar held for murder bid

World Water Day calls for checking groundwater depletion

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of ~12.78 cr

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of Rs 12.78 cr

Public holiday in Chandigarh today

Mercury dips by over 2°C in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens airport shuttle bus service; ticket to cost Rs 100

Panjab University fee hike on the cards

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

All set for CM’s visit to Khatkar Kalan

All set for CM's visit to Khatkar Kalan

Helping exchange old school books

CVO raids JIT office

'Upgrading health, education, getting pending works done my priorities'

From contributing in Trolley Times to receiving 'best poet'award, this budding poet has come a long way

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

World Bank team conducts survey for canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana

Cycle rally from Jagraon to Hussainiwala flagged off

Session sites increased to get more response to jab from 12-14 age group in Ludhiana

One fresh case in Ludhiana district

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala: Digital forensic lab to come up at law university

Patiala: 350 take part in cyclothon

Office of Patiala DC inspected