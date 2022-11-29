Fitch sees strong loan growth

New Delhi, November 28
Fitch Ratings on Monday said India's bank credit will see strong growth in current financial year despite effects of higher interest rates.
It said the strong loan growth should benefit net revenue, particularly as it will be coupled with wider net interest margins.
