 Five of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 4.23 lakh crore in mcap : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Five of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 4.23 lakh crore in mcap

Five of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 4.23 lakh crore in mcap

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the gainers

Five of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 4.23 lakh crore in mcap

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 23

Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 4,23,014.4 crore in market valuation last week, with major contributions coming in from HDFC Bank, which recently completed the merger with its mortgage financier parent HDFC.

HDFC Bank on Thursday became the second most valuable company by market capitalisation, overtaking IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 623.36 points or 0.94 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Bharti Airtel suffered erosion from their market valuation last week.

HDFC Bank's market valuation jumped Rs 3,43,107.78 crore to reach Rs 12,63,070.52 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India zoomed Rs 27,220.07 crore to Rs 5,48,819.01 crore, and that of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 24,575.78 crore to Rs 6,97,413.50 crore.

ITC added Rs 21,972.81 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,09,924.24 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 6,137.96 crore to Rs 4,59,425.99 crore.

However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 1,37,138.56 crore to Rs 17,15,895.17 crore.

Reliance announced the demerger of its financial services undertaking into RSIL (Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd), which was renamed JFSL (Jio Financial Services Ltd).

NSE and BSE conducted a special pre-open session for Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday on account of the demerger of its financial services business Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd.

Meanwhile, TCS mcap eroded by Rs 52,104.89 crore to Rs 12,32,953.95 crore and that of Infosys declined by Rs 39,406.08 crore to Rs 5,52,141.59 crore.

Shares of Infosys tanked over 8 per cent on Friday after the company reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter and slashed its FY24 growth outlook.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever went lower by Rs 17,163.77 crore to Rs 6,11,786.57 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel dipped Rs 390.94 crore to Rs 4,94,726 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.  

#State Bank of India SBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

2
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

3
Haryana

IAS officer’s father arrested for making casteist remarks against DC in Haryana

4
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

5
Punjab

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

6
Punjab

NIA arrests Vikram Brar, key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, upon his deportation from UAE

7
Nation

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

8
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh posts pictures with Sia; singers share a warm hug

9
Nation

India will not hesitate to cross LoC: Rajnath Singh says in Ladakh on Vijay Diwas

10
Delhi

Conjoined twins Riddhi, Siddhi separated successfully in a 9-hour surgery at AIIMS Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Members from various opposition parties seek to raise the is...

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true

Pakistan criticises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s LoC crossing remarks

Pakistan criticises Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remarks

Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh’s Drass, Singh...

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

Fire may have been started by one of the 25 electric cars on...

Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation for farmers

Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation for farmers

The delegation is led by party’s state unit chief Sunil Jakh...


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in district; 14 nabbed

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in Amritsar district; 14 nabbed

Double whammy for paddy cultivators in low-lying areas

Tarn Taran: Water level in Beas, Sutlej recedes, but farmers hopeless as fields still inundated

Amritsar residents demand check on rising number of stray dogs

Traditional interpretation of Guru Granth Sahib released by Damdami Taksal

UT goes slow on EV adoption

Chandigarh goes slow on electric vehicles adoption

Sukhna Lake level at danger mark, floodgate opened

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside Chandigarh tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking in Peer Muchalla

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seat admissions

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seat admissions

Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

Gurugram: DU student molested in auto, 1 held

NDMC meeting adjourned as BJP targets Kejri

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Two arrested for robbing toll plaza staffer of Rs 23.5L

Looking forward: Desilt riverbed before rains, allow mining

2 more Punjabi women return from Oman

Civil Hospital to get Rs 35-crore infrastructure upgrade: Jalandhar DC

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

Pothole-ridden Lakkar Bridge stretch poses threat amid rains

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

4 land in police net for selling hookahs, e-cigarettes to youth

Floods, debris & replanting: Jalanpur farmers bear brunt of nature’s fury

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Punjab Governor visits flood-hit villages in Shutrana, Samana

Two years on, MC, dairy farmers to resume talks

July rain breaks 13-yr record

100-ft breach in Tangri canal at Dudhan Gujran plugged