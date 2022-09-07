Flipkart forays into hospitality sector

New Delhi, September 6
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday said it has forayed into the hospitality sector with the launch of a new hotel-booking feature — Flipkart Hotels.The platform said Flipkart Hotels will allow customers to book hotel rooms across 3 lakh domestic and international hotels. Backed by Cleartrip’s API, Flipkart Hotels will benefit from Cleartrip’s deep understanding of travel customers and sectors. — IANS
Flexible options
- Flipkart aims to offer customers a host of affordable benefits, including flexible travel and booking-related policies, easy EMI options, etc to make travel affordable
