  Floating solar plant's stone laid
Floating solar plant's stone laid

PM Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for North India’s largest floating solar power plant, by Hartek Solar. The project, valued at Rs 90 crore, is India’s first downstream solar installation on Bhakra-Nangal. It will produce 33 million units of power per year.

3-day expo on EVs organised

A three-day expo on renewal energy and electric vehicles was recently organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with CREST. Sukhwinder Singh, Project Director, CREST, exhorted the youth to make EVs a part of their life.

NSE celebrates first 5 listings

National Stock Exchange (NSE) has achieved yet another milestone of celebrating its first five listings by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, Transform Rural India, Mukti, Ekalavya Foundation and SGBS Unnati Foundation on its Social Stock Exchange platform.

HDFC to hold 2-wheeler loan mela

HDFC Bank will organise an ‘Xpressway Two Wheeler Loan Mela’ across its branches in Delhi and Haryana on March 19 and 20. Over 500 branches will host the loan drive in partnership with leading two-wheeler brands. For eligible customers, the bank will provide on-the-spot loan sanctions.

Airtel celebrates Customer Day

Bharti Airtel recently celebrated Customer Day across all its office located in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Shimla and Ambala. Airtel’s non-customer-facing employees also stepped out of their everyday roles to directly interact with the customers.

Kotak’s drive for truck drivers

Kotak Mahindra Bank has unveiled the second edition of ‘Sehat Ka Safar’, an initiative dedicated to prioritising the physical wellbeing of truck drivers nationwide. These camps offer free medical consultations and tests, addressing the health and wellness needs of around 3,000 truck drivers.

Entrepreneurs awarded

Media Federation of India and Public Relations Council of India organised their annual ‘Entrepreneurs and Achievers Award 2024’ ceremony here. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat honoured 32 outstanding persons and institutions.

Cambridge English holds GDs

Cambridge English North India team successfully organised two group discussions in Delhi and Chandigarh. The theme of these think-tank discussions was ‘overcoming language barriers, enhancing learners’ inclusivity, and optimising instructional efficacy in higher educational institutions’.

Toppers share tips on NEET, JEE

NEET and JEE toppers from Aakash Institute shared some tips with students who aspire to clear the exams. They covered topics ranging from the role of teachers, the importance of a rigorous test schedule, to the role of maintaining good health and proper sleep.

Allen scholarship test on Mar 24

Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd has announced the commencement of new batches and Allen scholarship admission test (ASAT) following the conclusion of board examinations. Dr Brajesh Maheshwari, Director, Allen, said ASAT is scheduled on March 24.

Conference on organ donation

Organ donation awareness and motivation conference was organised at Shrimann Superspeciality Hospital on the occasion of World Kidney Day. Deepak Bali, general secretary, Punjab Jagriti Manch, who is also the adviser to the Delhi CM, was the chief guest.

Kidney check-up camp organised

Patel Hospital in Jalandhar commemorated World Kidney Day with a generous initiative aimed at promoting kidney health and awareness. A free kidney and urology check-up camp was organised at Patel Hospital on March 14. Over 100 people got themselves checked at the camp.

CT Group eyes Limca Records

Students of Hotel Management at CT Group made an attempt to enter Limca Book of Records by preparing 307 different types of kheer (sweet pudding). This feat not only highlighted the students’ culinary skills but also underscored their commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity in the field of hospitality.

